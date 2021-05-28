Lucknow, May 28: The National Testing Agency or NTA today extended the last date for submission of online application for the UPCET 2021 till 5 pm on June 20. To apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021, candidates can visit the official website – upcet.nta.nic.in. As per an official notification released on NTA's website, applicants can submit fee by 11:59 pm on June 20. The correction window for the entrance exam will be open from June 21 to June 30. Haryana Govt Extends Summer Vacations in Schools Till June 15 Due to COVID-19.

"With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam," the official notification on the NTA portal stated. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Postponed By Lalit Narayan Mithila University Due to COVID-19; Examination to be Conducted in July.

How to Apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the registration tab for UG or PG course

A new web page would appear

Fill the registration form and submit it to generate login credentials

Fill in your details in the application form of UPCET 2021

Save and download your application UPCET 2021 for future use

Formerly known as the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) or Malaviya Entrance Test, the UPCET is conducted for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (ATKU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) ad Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 18.

