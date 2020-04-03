Maharashtra CET 2020 Online Application Date Extended, Check Exam Schedule and Other Details at mahacet.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many exams and results are postponed. Like many other state and central boards, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has also extended its application dates for the annual examination. According to the official notification, candidates can now apply for CET 2020 till April 20 online at mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET Cell mentioned that the decision was taken in the wake of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The application process for Maharashtra CET was supposed to be close by April 8, 2020. In this article, know the details related to Maharashtra CET 2020 applications and exam dates, schedule for various courses. NEET, JEE Main 2020 Application Correction Window Re-opened by NTA.

The notification for Maharashtra CET 2020 reads; “In view of the total Lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependent on cybercafes; services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling Date. In view of the request put forth by Candidates and Institutes, CET CELL is extending the form Filling dates.” The Maharashtra CET 2020 exams are conducted for B.P.Ed CET, MAH – B.Ed.-M.Ed. Integrated Course CET, MAH – M.P.Ed CET, MAH – B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated, MAH – M.Ed. CET. JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

Maharashtra CET 2020: Application and Exam Dates

MAH B.P.Ed CET 2020: The online application process for MAH B.P.Ed CET 2020 has been extended from April 7 to April 20, 2020. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2020.

The online application process for MAH B.P.Ed CET 2020 has been extended from April 7 to April 20, 2020. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2020. MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020: The last date to apply for MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020 was April 3, which has now been extended to April 20, 2020. The MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020 will be conducted on May 12, 2020.

The last date to apply for MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020 was April 3, which has now been extended to April 20, 2020. The MAH BEd-MEd Integrated Course CET-2020 will be conducted on May 12, 2020. MAH MPEd CET2020: Candidates can fill up the online applications till April 20. The MAH MPEd CET2020 will be held on May 14, 2020.

Candidates can fill up the online applications till April 20. The MAH MPEd CET2020 will be held on May 14, 2020. MAH BA/BSc BEd Integrated Course CET-2020: The previous deadline for MAH BA/BSc BEd Integrated Course CET-2020 was April 13, and now it has extended to April 20, 2020. The examinations are scheduled to be held on May 20, 2020.

The previous deadline for MAH BA/BSc BEd Integrated Course CET-2020 was April 13, and now it has extended to April 20, 2020. The examinations are scheduled to be held on May 20, 2020. MAH MEd CET2020: The MAH MEd CET2020 application date has been extended from April 8 to April 20. The exams will be conducted on May 26, 2020.

Students are advised to keep a track on the official website of CET 2020. Those who wish to study in the colleges of Maharashtra for different courses, appear for the entrance exams.