NEET, JEE Main 2020 Application Correction Window Re-opened by NTA, Visit ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in to Make Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction window for all candidates appearing in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. Students should note that the application correction window will remain open until April 14, 2020. In case they feel any correction is required in their applications, they must visit the official websites; ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has asked students to make the corrections carefully as no further chance will be given to candidates to correct the application forms. The NEET and JEE Main candidates will have to pay a requisite amount to make the changes in their applications, the details of which is given below in this article. JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

NTA in its earlier notification announced to postpone the entrance exams scheduled to be held in April and May, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest notification, NTA invited candidates to correct their application forms for both JEE Main and NEET 2020. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment,” reads the official circular. UGC NET 2020, JNUEE 2020 And Other Exam Dates Update: NTA Issues Revised Dates For Submitting Applications; Check Full List.

How to Correct JEE Main and NEET 2020 Applications?

Candidates will have to login to their NEET/ JEE Main official websites; ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the candidates’ login option and enter the application number and password.

Now click on the correct application link and edit the required fields. Save the changes.

Enter OTP to pay the additional fees as per the category and click ‘Submit.’

The payment can be made through Paytm wallet, including other options like Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

NEET 2020 exam which was scheduled for May 3 has been postponed to the last week of May; a confirmed date is yet to be decided. JEE Main 2020 has also been rescheduled on the last week of May with no confirmed date because of the COVID-19 lockdown.