The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the class 12 board exam result today. It should be noted that there is no official confirmation as of yet, but media reports speculate that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 will be announced today, July 15, 2020. Once MSBHSE confirms the same and declare the result, students will be able to check their marks online at the official websites; mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. As lakhs of students across the state wait for the result declaration eagerly, in this article, we bring you the direct link to check HSC Result 2020 and steps to download the scores for future references. HRD Ministry Guidelines For Online Schools Cap Screen Time For Students, Check Timings For Pre-Primary to Class 12 Level.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 via SMS?

The Maharashtra board has opened SMS services for students to check their marks offline, because at times, the official websites take time to respond due to heavy traffic. To check HSC 12th result 2020, students will have to type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Online?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link of Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020.

Enter roll number of the student and submit.

Your HSC 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click and download the same for future reference.

Like many other boards, Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams were interrupted by the nationwide induced coronavirus lockdown. While HSC board exams 2020 were conducted on the scheduled time, the last exam for SSC, which was Geography had to be postponed and eventually cancelled. Earlier, board chairman, and MHBSHSE officials have reported that they decided to declare the HSC result 2020 by July 15 and SSC at the end of this month. But as of now, there has been no official updates on the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).