Mumbai, April 26: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) announced the exam results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations today, April 26. The Andhra Pradesh Board declared the BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exam results 2023 at around 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year exams can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh board at examresults.ap.nic.in and bie.ap.gov.in to check their results.

Alternatively, students can also check and download their AP Inter Results 2023 at bieap.apcfss.in. Botcha Satyanarayana, Education Minister announced the result at Lemon Tree Premier in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to keep login details handy including hall ticket number and other details in hand in order to check their exam results. VITEEE Result 2023 Declared: VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Results Out on viteee.vit.ac.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

AP Inter Results 2023 Announcement:

Know Steps To Check AP Inter Result 2023:

Visit the official website of BIEAP at examresults.ap.nic.in

Click on the "AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st Year/2nd Year" link

Enter using your Hall Ticket Number and other login details

Your "AP Inter Result 2023" for 1st year and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Check your results for the respective year

Take a printout for future reference

According to reports, a total of 10,03,990 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams 2023, Of these, 4.84 lakh students undertook the AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Date: NTA Unlikely To Release JEE Main Result Today, Scorecards Expected at jeemain.nta.nic.in Tomorrow.

Once the AP Intermediate Result 2023 are out, students can start applying to secure college admissions for various undergraduate courses in colleges and universities across the state.

