Mumbai, April 25: The results of the JEE Main 2023 will not be released today, April 25. According to reports, NTA authorities have confirmed that the Session 2 JEE Main scorecards would not be made available on jeemain.nta.nic.in today. However, according to NTA representatives, the JEE Main Session 2 results could be made public on the official website as early as tomorrow, April 26, 2023.

The National Testing Agency was scheduled to release the NTA JEE results on Monday, though it won't be available now until tomorrow. NTA officials informed that JEE Main scorecards are expected to be revealed by Wednesday, according to several reports. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Link Released, Admit Card to Be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download.

JEE Main 2023 Result Date & Time

The second session of JEE Main this year took place on April 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023. Nearly 9.4 lakh applicants had registered, according to NTA, for the April JEE Mains Exams, and results for the same are anticipated on the official websites in near future.

Meanwhile, the B.E. and B.Tech papers' final answer keys have already been made available by NTA. Ten questions have reportedly also been removed by the board from the JEE Final Answer Key. The agency has assembled the results and will soon make them public.

In January 2023, NTA already held the first JEE Main Session. Six days after the end of the examination, the session one result was announced, following which the session 2 results are also anticipated shortly. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam: NTA Releases Admit Card for April 15 Examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Good Score and Re-Evaluation

The optimal JEE Main exam score is between the 85th and 95th percentile in order to be admitted into NITs and IITs. A JEE Main score of 250 or more is also regarded as favourable. Moreover, no correspondence on this subject will be accepted, and requests for result re-evaluation or re-checking will not be taken into consideration.

