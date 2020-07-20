Meghalaya, July 20: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the result of class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, July 20. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their online scores by logging into the website- mbose.in.

A total of 51,337 students registered for MBOSE exam, out of which 50,081 appeared for their class 10 board exams. 25,195 Students passed the exam. The overall passing percentage is 50.31 percent. Out of 10,994 who appeared for the exam, the passing percentage was 49.39 per cent. A total of 14,201 girls appeared for the exam and the passing percentage of girls in MBOSE exam was 51.04 percent. JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Where and How to Check Jharkhand Board Exam Results Online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Steps to check results:

In order to check the results, students need to login to megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and mbose.in. After entering the roll number and hall ticket numbers, candidates who have appeared for their exams can check their results. Students can save the result copy or download for future reference.

The exam was not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it concluded on March 16, but the result declaration was delayed. Last year, the result was announced on May 24. The top-performing districts have been East Khasi Hills with a pass percentage of 68.95.

