Shillong, October 28: The admit card of the Meghalaya Police PET exam 2021 has been released by the Meghalaya Police on Thursday. The admit cards have been released for the physical efficiency tests of AB/UB group and follower group in the state police. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit cards on the official website of Meghalaya Police. They can visit the website-- megpolice.gov.in and get all the information regarding the Meghalaya Police PET exam 2021.

As per details on the official website, a notification reads, 'All applications not rejected have been scheduled and PET Examination dates have been assigned to them'. Candidates can click here for the direct link to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021.

How to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2021:

Candidates have to visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test".

Now click on 'Submit' candidate reference number and date of birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

You can download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

"Important update for the candidates who applied for the various posts in Meghalaya Police 2019-20. Candidates can download their Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group and Follower Group on Meghalaya Police Website", a tweet by Meghalaya Police read. The aspiring candidates have to note that the selection of the eligible candidates will be done on the basis of performance in written examination, physical eligibility test, and document verification.

