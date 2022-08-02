Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam and have cleared it can appear for the mains examination. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The main examination will be conducted on August 6, 12, 20, 27, September 10 and 17, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Phase 2 Hall Tickets Released on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Everyone is advised to carry their MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall as without this admit card, they will not be allowed to write this exam. They must also remember to cross check all details on the hall ticket, in case of any discrepancy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).