Mumbai University Launches Helpline Number, Email for Queries Related to Exams and Admission Amid COVID-19 Crisis

File Photo of Mumbai University, (Photo Credit: Facebook Page)

Mumbai, May 13: In line with the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the University of Mumbai or Mumbai University has launched a helpline number and email facility for counselling students. The helpline facility will help students resolve their exam and admission related queries. It will also help students to stay in touch with MU and get real-time updates related to examination and admission process. UGC Exam 2020 Guidelines: University Grants Commission Issues Advisory on Examinations, Academic Calendar in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Students can contact +91 96190 34634 and +91 93737 00797 between 11 am and 5 pm or email at examhelpline@mu.ac.in for exam-related and other queries. The varsity has also launched new email info@idol.mu.ac.in for students of the university’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL). Universities in Maharashtra to Conduct Only Final Year Examinations for 2020, All Other Students to Be Promoted Without Exams.

मुंबई विद्यापीठाने कोविड- १९ च्या पार्श्वभूमीवर परीक्षा व पुढील वर्गातील प्रवेशासंदर्भात विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी हेल्पलाईन क्रमांक व ईमेल सुविधा सुरु केली आहे. हेल्पलाईन क्रमांक : +919619034634 & +919373700797 ईमेल : examhelpline@mu.ac.in — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, due to situation arising to COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai University will only conduct exams for the last semester students. Rest of the students will be promoted to next semester based on their internal assessments.