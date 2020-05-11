UGC Exam 2020 Guidelines: University Grants Commission Issues Advisory on Examinations, Academic Calendar in View of COVID-19 Pandemic

University Grants Commission (Photo Credits: PTI)

University Grants Commission, UGC has issued guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar in view of COVID-19 pandemic. All universities have been advised to plan their academic activities keeping in view the safety and interest of all stakeholders, giving highest priority to the health of all concerned, while adopting and implementing the Guidelines. Universities have also been requested to establish a cell for handling grievances of the students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the pandemic and notify the same to the students.

UGC has also undertaken many steps to monitor the queries, grievances and other academic matters of students, teachers and institutions, arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. It has established a dedicated Help Line Number: 011-23236374 and has created an email address, covid19help.ugc@gmail.com for queries. Students can also lodge their grievances on the existing Online Students Grievance Redressal Portal of UGC. A Task Force has been constituted at UGC to monitor concerns and grievances of students, teachers and institutions and redress them accordingly. Entrance Exams Including JNU, UGC NET, PhD, NEET, TTE Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

All the universities and colleges have been requested to upload a copy of the public notice on their official websites and also share it with the teaching and student community through e-mail and other digital media.