The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) OMR sheets. Along with it, NTA has also released the recorded responses of the candidates, all of it is available at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Now as the OMR sheets are out, candidates are eagerly waiting for NTA to declare the NEET 2020 result, which will be only out after the final answer key is released. According to media reports, NEET UG 2020 result can be expected to be declared by October 12. However, it is important to note the date may change, depending on the answer key release and if students raise any objections on it.

NEET 2020 was held on September 13 across several test centres in the country. After months of online campaigns and most of the students’ unwillingness to appear in the entrance exam, it was conducted following stringent COVID-19 guidelines. Nearly 90 percent of candidates who registered appeared for the entrance exam. As NTA has released the scanned images of NEET OMR sheets, students will be able to match their answers and raise objections against the OMR sheet before 6:00 pm today, October 7, 2020.

How to Check and Download NEET 2020 Result?

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the activated link that reads, “NEET UG 2020 Result.”

Enter all details such as your application number and date of birth and submit.

Your NEET 2020 result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download your NTA NEET 2020 result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

To qualify the entrance exam, candidates will have to meet the minimum criteria. General category students will have to score at least 50th percentile in the exam, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC will have to score 40th percentile for the counselling process.

