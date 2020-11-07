New Delhi, November 7: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared final results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2020. Candidates can check the results on the official website of the counselling committee - mcc.nic.in. The final results are declared for MBBS and BDS undergraduate first round of counselling. Provisional results of NEET counselling are declared on Friday. What Is NEET? Eligibility Criteria, NEET Exam Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and More, Know Everything About NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

After the declaration of the provisional result, the Medical Counselling Committee of DGHS asked students to report any discrepancy in the result through email till 8 pm on Friday. Candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to download their seat allotment letter from the official website. NEET UG Counselling 2020 Begins, Know How to Register Online at mcc.nic.in For Round 1 Allotment.

Candidates Need to Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Allotment Letter:

They should visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Click on “Allotment Letter Round 1” displayed on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Download the seat allotment letter.

The online registration process for NEET counselling 2020 began on October 27. The registration process for NEET second round of counselling will start on November 18.NEET exam is conducted for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses MBBS and dental courses BDS in government or private medical and dental colleges in India.

