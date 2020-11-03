Jaipur, November 3: Counselling dates for state quota seats of the Rajasthan NEET 2020 has been released. The official notification of the counselling dates was released on the official website - ajugmedical2020.com. The state quota includes management and NRI seats. The counselling application window started on November 1. The last date of paying online fees is November 6. What Is NEET? Eligibility Criteria, NEET Exam Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and More, Know Everything About NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

On November 9, the provisional merit list will be published, and the final names of the selected candidates will be announced on November 19. Candidates are required to fill up the detailed application form to participate in the Rajasthan NEET 2020. They have to generate login credentials using their NEET 2020 roll number, marks, date of birth and category.

How to Register for Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling?

Part-1 Registration:

Candidates are required to visit the Rajasthan NEET counselling 2020 official website, rajugmedical2020.com.

After reading instructions, click on ‘Application Part - 1’

Enter your login credentials and click on the “Validate” option

After clicking “Validate” option, registration ID and password will be generated.

Part 2 Registration:

Visit the homepage of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020 official website

Candidates are required to click on ‘Application Part - 2’

Then candidates should enter registration ID and password.

After filling up the application form, required documents and payment of the application fee is required.

The first seat allotment list will be released on November 19. Meanwhile, the printing of seat allotment letter will be done between November 20 and 25. Meanwhile, candidates should report at the allotted college between November 20 and 25. The NEET exam was conducted on September 13.

