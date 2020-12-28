Patna, December 29: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the rank list Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 on Monday. The rank list is available to candidates on the official site of BCECEB. The candidates can visit the website to check their ranks. The official website of BCECEB is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Board has released combined medical college-wise opening and closing rank of the first and second round of UGMAC 2020. ICMR Assistant Exam 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Websites - icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

There are a total of 1071 Government MBBS and 720 Private MBBS Seats as well as 240 BDS Seats that would be filled by means of the counselling in the state. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BCECEB. Rank holders can fill up their preferences for courses and colleges and seek admission to medical colleges accordingly. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

Follow this step-by-step guide to see the Rank List

Go to the official website of BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Rank list link available under the UGMAC

link available on the home page

The link will take you to a new page

The Rank List will be available in a PDF format

Download the PDF to view the rank list

The admission to candidates will be given on the basis of the preferences given by them, NEET state merit position, availability of seats, and reservation criteria. In case of any discrepancies or confusion candidates are requested to approach the relevant authorities as soon as possible.

