New Delhi, January 7: The JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted on July 3. The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ declared the exam dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2021 today, January 7, during this live interaction with students. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. Candidates can check the full schedule of IIT JEE Advanced 2021 online at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. Now that the examination dates are finally announced, aspirants can begin their preparation. They must qualify JEE Mains to appear in the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 exam.

Pokhriyal has been keeping students updated with all the latest examination notifications. The CBSE board exam dates 2021, which is scheduled to begin from May 4 and the first phase of JEE Main exam from February 23, were also announced by the Education Minister on Twitter during his live interactions. Much like the other exams, IIT JEE Advanced 2021 examinations to have gone through some alternations.

The government has allowed the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who were unable to appear in the second stage of the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic, to directly appear in the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 examination. This is a one-time option. Along with the exam dates, Pokhriyal has also explained the admission process for various IITs academic session this year.

With JEE Mains and JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates finally out, medical aspirants eagerly wait for NEET schedule, which is yet to be announced. Students have been voicing the same on Twitter, urging the education minister to release the NEET 2021 exam schedule.

