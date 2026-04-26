The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) officially released the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examination 2026 or Class 10 exam today, April 26. The results were announced by Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye during a press conference held at 5:00 PM at the Manthan Conference Hall. Students who appeared for the exams held between March 13 and April 9 can now access their digital marksheets via the board’s official portals and mobile applications.

Digital Access and Result Portals for Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026

To ensure smooth access and avoid server congestion, the Board has made the results available across multiple platforms. Students can check their scores by entering their Seat Number and Registration Number on the following websites:

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

In addition to the official websites, the results are integrated with the DigiLocker app and the UMANG platform. For those with limited internet connectivity, an SMS service has been activated. Students can receive their marks by texting RESULTROLLNO GOA10 to 56263 or 5676750. CISCE Class 10 and 12 Result 2026: CISCE Likely To Declare ICSE and ISC Exam Results by April 30.

Goa Board Class 10 Examination Statistics

A total of 20,659 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations this year, which were conducted in a single shift across the state. The student cohort included 10,819 boys and 9,840 girls. The Board also noted that approximately 600 students from the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category completed the exams .While the detailed pass percentage and toppers' list were briefed during the press conference, institutional consolidated result sheets will be available for schools to download via their logins starting April 28. NEET Admit Card 2026 Date and Time: Hall Ticket Releasing April 27 at 10 AM on neet.nta.nic.in.

Validation of Online Marksheets

The GBSHSE has clarified that while the online results are provisional, they are considered valid for immediate use in Class 11 admissions and vocational program applications. Students are advised to verify all details on their digital scorecard, including:

Subject-wise marks and grades

Seat number and registration details

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Next Steps for Students

Students who find their results marked as "Needs Improvement" (NI) or those who failed in one or two subjects will be eligible for the Supplementary Examinations. These are tentatively scheduled for June 2026 to help students save their academic year. Original hard-copy marksheets will be distributed through respective schools in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (gbshse.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).