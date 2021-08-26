New Delhi, August 26: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit cards for upcoming Odisha Senior Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) on Wednesday, August 25. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for OSSTET 2021 can visit the official website of the board at bseodisha.ac.in to access and download their admit cards. Kerala TET Admit Card 2021 Released Online Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can get the admit cards from the official website by logging in with their mobile numbers. Admit card will carry important details about the examination such as test centre, date, time, candidates' roll number among others and instructions to be followed. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card from the official website of the board. Alternatively, click here for direct link to OSSTET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download OSSTET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at bseodisha.ac.in

On the home page go to 'Latest Updates' section

Here click on the link that reads 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OSSTET) 2021'

A new page will open

Enter required details and log in

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card. The OSSTET is a state level exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Candidates who qualify the test are eligible to apply for various secondary teachers posts in the state.

