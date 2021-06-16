Jaipur, June 16: The Rajasthan Education Department has declared the result for first year students of Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2020. The result has been uploaded on the official website of the department. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the portal on rajshaladarpan.nic.in to check and download their result.Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Approves Release of Report of All India Survey on Higher Education 2019–20; Student Enrolment Grows by 11.4% From 2015–16 to 2019–20.

Students can visit the Rajasthan governments' Shala Darpan' portal to check the result for the first year of D.El.Ed 2020. They can access their result by entering their Id/roll number and password and logging into the website. Diploma in Elementary Education(D.EL.Ed) is a two-year diploma course for starting a career as a teacher in elementary education. Student Enrollment in Higher Education Grows by 11.4% From 2015-16 to 2019-20, Says Government Report.

Here is How to Check Rajasthan D.El.Ed Result 2020:

Go the official website of Shala Drapan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads 'Rajasthan D.El.Ed Result 2020'

Login by entering your credentials and click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

View and download the Rajasthan D.El.Ed result.

Students are advised to take a print of their result of the diploma for future references. Students are also advise to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).