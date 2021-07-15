Jaipur, July 15: Three sisters from Bhairusari village in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan have cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam together. Anshu, Ritu and Suman will now join their two other sisters Roma and Manju who cracked the RAS exam a few years ago. Roma and Majnu are already serving in the state services. All five sisters are now Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers. UPSC CAPF AC Examination 2021: Admit Cards Released Online at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Download e-Admit Card.

Sahadev Saharan, father of the five sisters, studied only till class 8. Their mother Lakshmi did not study at all. Speaking to a newspaper, Anshu, Ritu and Suman said their parents, grandmother Sundar Devi, uncle Ramesh and Ramkumar Saharan and their teachers should be given credit for their success. Bypolls for Ward Councillor Posts in Rajasthan to Be Held on Jul 26.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the news about Anshu, Ritu and Suman becoming Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers. His congratulatory tweet has garnered over 6,000 likes at the time of writing this story.

News of Anshu, Ritu and Suman Becoming RAS Officers:

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

The RAS exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The final result of the RAS 2018 was announced on July 13. Mukta Rao from Jhunjhunu topped the exam, while Tonk's Manmohan Sharma came in second. Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal bagged the third position in her very first attempt.

