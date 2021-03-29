New Delhi, March 29: The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Phase 6 Computer Based Test (CBT). The call letters have been uploaded on the various official regional websites of the RRB. Aspirants can download the admit card for the website. The exam will be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2021. Around 6 Lakh aspirants will take the computer based test. JEE MAIN March 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here is How to Download It.

The RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Category) examination is being undertaken as a part of a recruitment drive to fill over 35,000 posts including positions such as clerk, time keeper, traffic assistant, goods guard, typist, commercial apprentice, station master, among others. SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission Releases Call letter Online; Know How to Download It.

Here Is How To Download The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021:

Go to the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB Bhubaneshwar- www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur- www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh- www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai- www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpu- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Siliguri- www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in RRB Thiruvanthapuram- www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in RRB Guwahati- www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu- www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata- www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda- www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai- www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur- www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna- www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi- rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Ahmedabad- www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal- www.rrbbpl.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link 'RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT '

Login by entering your credentials

Click on submit

You admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to take a print out of the same for future references. The call letter will contain important details regarding the examination, including date and time, name of the venue, its address, reporting time etc. In case of discrepancies, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authority.

