New Delhi, March 27: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Tier I examination for 2021. The SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 is available on all the regional websites of SSC. Candidates can visit the website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc-cr.org, or its regional websites to download the call letter. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 Released by Reserve Bank of India; Candidate Can Download Hall Ticket on Official Website - rbi.gov.in.

The examination is being done as a part of a recruitment drive to fill up over 4,000 posts lying vacant in various organisation across ministries and government departments. SSC CHSL Tier I examination will be conducted from April 12 to April 27. It is a 60 minutes examination and the test paper will comprise of objective type questions. CMAT Admit Card 2021: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Today at cmat.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download & Other Important Details.

Follow These Steps to Download The SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 :

Visit the official regional website of the Staff Selection Commission.

For Central Region: www.ssc-cr.org For Northern Region: www.sscnr.net.in For Southern Region: www.sscsr.gov.in For Madhya Pradesh Region: www.sscmpr.org For North Western Region: www.sscnwr.org For Western Region: www.sscwr.net For Eastern Region: www.sscer.org For North Eastern Region: www.sscner.org.in For Kerala Karnataka Region: ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will be displayed.

Login by entering your credentials- registration ID, date of birth etc.

Click on submit after filing the details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Once the aspirant qualifies the Tier I examination, she will have to appear for the Tier II examination. Candidates are advised to check the admit card thoroughly and contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies in the call letter.

