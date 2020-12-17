New Delhi, December 17: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released RRB NTPC schedule. According to RRB’s notice, the first stage CBT will be held in multiple phases. The decision has been taken to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed. Around 1.25 crore candidates will appear for RRB NTPC exams. The first phase of exams will be held from December 28 to January 13 across the country. Here’s What You Should Know About RRB NTPC, Group D and Other Railway Examinations.

Candidates can download admit card from December 4. The notice reads, “The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for a large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores).” According to a report published in The Times of India, around 23 lakh candidates will appear for the first phase examination.

Meanwhile, remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases accordingly. RRB will upload link having details of exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates on official websites 10 days before the start of exams. Candidates can download E-Call letters almost four days before the exam. ‘Release RRB Exam Dates’: Students Continue Their Twitter Campaign Urging Indian Railways to Announce RRB NTPC and Group D 2019–20 Examination Dates.

The RRB NTPC exam will be conducted to fill over 35,000 vacant seats in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways. In 2019, the notification was released regarding the exam.

