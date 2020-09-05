It has been more than a year that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the job notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in various zones and production units of Indian Railways. However, the Indian Railways failed to conduct the first phase of the recruitment exam. “Release RRB Exam Dates,” is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter with the viral hashtag #RRBExamDates. Students have been running this Twitter campaign since the past days, from getting inspired by NEET and JEE Main candidates to voice their disagreements and demands from the recruitment procedure. Through the tweets and posts, they further demand reform in the recruitment process. In this article, we will know more about what the students are urging and why related to the RRB NTPC 2019-20 examination dates.

The Indian Railways released the RRB NTPC notification in March 2019. As per the notice, RRB NTPC exam was supposed to be held in September, 2019. It has been over one and a half years now that the recruitment body is yet to release the RRB NTPC exam dates. Not just that, RRB ALP and Technicians 2018 results were out, but the railways have not yet released the joining date or the appointment letters.

In addition, the notification for RRB Group D was released in February 2019. It has been eighteen months, and there is no visibility of the examination dates. The application process for RRB NTPC and Group D is done, and lakhs of candidates are waiting for, to begin with the remaining recruitment procedures, which is the examination dates. Candidates who have been anxiously waiting for the RRB exam dates flooded Twitter, urging the Indian Railways to bring reform in RRB recruitment process, for better job opportunities.

Check Tweets:

Give RRB NTPC and Group D exam dates. 1.5 year is not enough to select vendor of the examination? Stop playing with students' lives. 2.5 crore aspirants are waiting for the exam dates.#speakup #SpeakUpforSSCRailwaysStudends @DoPTGoI @PiyushGoyal#RRBExamDates pic.twitter.com/mGFHXzW3Wh — 🇮🇳Abhishek Singh🇮🇳 (@singhabhi2306) September 5, 2020

Students Demand RRB Exam Dates

#RRBExamDates#RRBExamDates #RRBExamDates No more fake promises ! We want exams and the whole process from exams to joining should be conducted within a year..@PiyushGoyal @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/hO91xzVSFp — Himanshu Shukla (@Himansh59795567) September 5, 2020

These Are the Demands

#RRBExamDates#SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents #RRBExamDates Our simple demands- RRB NTPC dates RRC Group D dates Timely exam,result, joining Crisp, transparent exam Detailed exam calendar (Not. to Result) Waiting list and Rank list No wrong Questions @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/H9MxLw9UO9 — Abhimanyu Kumar (@Abhimanyu822) September 5, 2020

RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Exam Dates

The notification which was released in feb2019 for Railways NTPC exam has not even announced the exams dates yet. Same scenario with the Railways groupD.#speakup#RRBExamDates pic.twitter.com/uH2jUUVW77 — Akshay Sable (@AkshaySable73) September 5, 2020

Students Demand Reform in Recruitment Process

Demands of youths: ✓Timely examination ✓Timely results ✓Timely postings ✓Include waiting list in SSC ✓conduct RRB/NTPC ✓Reforms in recruitment process. Please look into this.#RRBExamDates #speakup #SpeakUpforSSCRailwaysStudents pic.twitter.com/631PQbhrZU — नौटंकीबाज (@PAPA__Tweets) September 5, 2020

Timely Exam, Timely Joining

RRB is yet to react on the above Twitter campaign. RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be conducted for positions such as Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.

