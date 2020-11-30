The wait for more than 1.2 crore candidates is almost over as they gear up to appear for the upcoming RRB NTPC (non-technical popular category), RRB Group D and ministerial and isolated category posts recruitment examinations. The Railway recruitment examinations 2020 will start on December 15, and there is a lot, students must know ahead of the exam. The detailed exam schedule is also expected to be declared soon; meanwhile, it is expected that the recruitment exams will be held in multiple shifts. The conducting body has stated that no call letters will be sent by post because of the COVID-19 pandemic and candidates should only download the same from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. As the RRB exams 2020 approaches, in this article, we bring you more details about the RRB NTPC, Group D and other examinations.

RRB Exams 2020: Full Schedule Awaited

RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category posts recruitment exams will begin from December 15. The Railways have notified that the exam for selection to the ministerial and isolated category will be held from December 15 to December 23 and the examination will be held for the selection of 1,663 posts. However, the detailed schedule for RRB Exams 2020, starting from December 15 is awaited. Once out, the candidates will be able to access the detailed exam schedule on the official website of the RRBs.

RRB Exams: Admit Card

The Railways have notified that this year the call letters will not be sent by post. As per the details provided in the exam notice, the admit cards will be made available to students four days before the commencement of the exam. However, ten days prior to the exam, candidates will be intimated about the exam date and city details.

According to the official notice, the Indian Railways has received above 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies for RRB NTPC exam. For RRB Group D, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications reportedly have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies. Again, for the Ministerial and isolated category posts, about 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam to fill in 1,663 vacancies. After the computer-based test, candidates will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).