New Delhi, February 22: Under its India Tech Garage programme, NITI Ayog in collaboration with the ed-tech leaders and support of the Ministry of Education has developed samShiksha -an online platform that offers courses on a range of topics from management, engineering to social sciences free of cost. It has been conceptualised as an online university of the future and one-stop platform for higher education. ATL App Development Platform for School Children Launched in India by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

Several reputed and valued online educational platforms have provided content for the indigenous app. Coursera, edX, Harappa, Khan Academy, and Swayam are the leading contributors to samShiksha. All the courses listed on the NITI Aayog app will be available to users without charges and guarantees to provide a ' virtual campus for learners to access high-quality online courses.' Aarogya Setu App to Get Online Medical Consultations, Home Lab Test and ePharmacy Features, Informs NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Courses Offers by samShiksha App:

There are a variety of courses from different topics and disciplines available on the samShiksha app. Apart from the regular curriculum courses, the platform have content for professional and personal development of the users as well. It offers courses on the following topics:

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical and Civil Engineering

Entrepreneurship

History

Public Administration

Economics

Business

Management

Biology

Physics

Mathematics

Chemistry

Who Can Use the samShiksha App?

The app's main purpose to ensure free and quality education on various topics to everyone and anyone who wants to learn and 'expand knowledge.' From university students who are looking to explore different disciplines, to faculty who are looking for relevant courses to add to their curriculum can all use the app. To sum up, the platform is open to all who are interested in learning new things or adding to their knowledge. It provides quality higher education courses for all.

Some Features of the App:

Personalised dashboard to track progress and completion of courses.

Bookmark option to save courses for later.

Search functionality and exhaustive filter criteria to narrow down search results.

Push notifications for the courses the user have enrolled in.

List of recommended courses curated by expert faculty.

The app is available from both Android and iOS users, and can be downloaded from Play Store and Apply Store respectively without any cost. It provides recommendation for courses depending upon the users' interests and selected fields. Apart from it, the NITI Aayog also developed several other apps including Unnati, KrishiNeev, ULIP, Kashi among others to provide the digital infrastructure in the country under the India Tech Garage.

