A Pakistan fan hilariously requested India to boycott the next IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 after the Men in Blue registered a dominant seven-wicket win over the Green Shirts on Sunday, September 14. India's win over Pakistan was set up by the bowlers, with Kuldeep Yadav standing out with figures of 3/18 in four overs. Pakistan, batting first, could only score 127/9 and India chased it with ease in just 15.5 overs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with an unbeaten 47-run knock. After the match, a Pakistan fan in conversation with news agency ANI, said, "As a Pakistani fan, I request to India, please boycott the next match because we want to qualify for the finals. Please boycott the next match so we will get two points." India and Pakistan can potentially meet next in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another Possible IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Pakistan Fan Hilariously Requests Team India to Boycott Next IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)