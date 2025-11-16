In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kashmiri resident Amir Rashid Ali, who allegedly conspired with the suicide bomber behind the deadly attack. The blast, which occurred in a car registered under Ali’s name, claimed 10 lives and left 32 people injured, sending shockwaves across the capital. After taking over the case from Delhi Police, the NIA launched an extensive manhunt, eventually tracing and arresting Ali in Delhi. Investigators believe he played a key role in planning the terror strike and facilitating the bomber’s movements, marking a crucial step in the probe. Delhi Car Blast Probe: Dr Umar Mohammad, Driver of Hyundai i20 Car That Exploded Near Red Fort Metro Station, Received INR 20 Lakh From JeM Handlers, Reveal Sources.

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator in Red Fort Area Attack

NIA Makes a Breakthrough in Red Fort Area Bombing Case with Arrest of Suicide Bomber’s Aide https://t.co/JFnHCZp1gz pic.twitter.com/d0tuPaoSFj — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

