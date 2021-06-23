Mumbai, June 23: The application process for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) for admission to first year for full time management programme. Candidates seeking admission to the MBA and MMS courses can apply for the same on the official website. Aspirants can register by website at mba2021.mahacet.org. The last date to apply online for the MHT MBA/MMS-CET 2021 is July 17, 2021 till 11:59 pm. GUJCET 2021 Online Registration Starts Today, Know How to Register at gseb.org and gujarat.gseb.org.

Any candidate who has a three-year Bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the Universities recognised by UGC or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent, or with minimum 45 per cent in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only is eligible to apply. Candidates who have appeared for the final-year exam of any Bachelor's degree can also apply. ICAI CA July 2021 Exam Update: Admit Cards Released Online at icai.org Amid Calls for Postponement of Examination.

Here is How To Apply for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2021:

Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell for MBA entrance at mba2021.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the link for New Registration

A new web page will open

Fill in the given fields with accurate details and click submit.

Make the online payment for application fee.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application form for future references. Aspirants having a qualifying MHT CET score will be eligible for admission to various government’s affiliated colleges and universities across the state. The examination will be conducted at several centres within and outside the Maharashtra state.

