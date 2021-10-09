Lucknow, October 9: The seat allotment list for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 round 1 has been released for BTech admission. The list has been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have applied for the UPCET 2021 exams can check the seat allotment list on the official website- upcet.admissions.nic.in. The candidates can check the list by login using their JEE Main 2021 credentials to access the allotment list. Click here for the direct link of UPCET 2021 B Tech First Allotment List.

UPCET 2021 Allotment List: How To Check List Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of the upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View seat allotment results round 1 for BTech counselling 2021”.

Enter JEE Main 2021 roll number and password and click on ‘Sign in’.

The UPCET BTech seat allotment results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Save or download the allotment list

The results of the UPCET 2021 BTech round 2 seat allotment will be declared on October 13. According to the official update, the students who have been allotted a seat in UPCET 2021 BTech first round counselling will be required to accept the allotted seat in between September 8 to 9. Reports inform that the students will have to report to the allotted institute by or before October 10 to lock their candidature.

