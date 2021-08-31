Pune, August 31: The registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 has begun today, i.e. on August 31 by the Symbiosis International University in Pune. Candidates who are interested in applying for the SNAP 2021 examination, can register themselves online through the official website - snaptest.org. The application link is available on the official website. Candidates must note that the application process will continue till November 27. Click here for the direct link to apply for SNAP 2021.

The SNAP 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based mode on December 19, 2021, January 8 and 16, 2022 in 94 cities all over India. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the official notification, the SNAP 2021 admit card will be issued on December 4, 2021. The exam is being held for admissions into MBA courses from various institutes affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune.

Candidates who wish to appear for SNAP 2021 exams can register at the official website. Here's how to apply for SNAP 2021:

Candidates have to visit the official website of SNAP- snaptest.org On the homepage, look for the registration link and click on it Now enter the details like your name, email ID, city, and mobile number Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents and then clik on Submit. Download and save the application for future reference

SNAP 2021 will be a two-hour computer-based multiple-choice test. reports inform that the result for the entrance exam will be announced on February 1, 2022. Candidates having a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institution are eligible to apply for SNAP 2021. They should have a minimum of 50 percent marks. For the ones falling in SC/ST category, a minimum of 45 percent marks in their graduation is required to appear for the test.

The SNAP 2021 examination is held for students seeking admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

