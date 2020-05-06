SSC and HSC Board Exam Results 2020 Date: Evaluation Process Starts in Maharashtra Amid Lockdown, Class 10 and 12 Results Expected by June 10

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The country is under a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. The COVID-19 spread has led to the postponement of major board, recruitment and entrance examinations. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) announced that teachers, moderators and officials involved in the evaluation process of class 10 and class 12 exam papers would be allowed to travel for official work amid the lockdown. With the announcement, the assessment process for SSC and HSC board exams have begun, and the results for class 10 and class 12 is expected to be declared by June 10, 2020. Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2020 Update: Revised Examination Schedule for Class 10 to Be Announced in June.

The state government has ensured students timely declaration of SSC and HSC results. However, it is important to note here that the board has given an expectant result date and it shall be confirmed in the coming days. Once declared, students will be able to check SSC and HSC board exam results 2020 at the official website of Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE; maharesult.nic.in.

In a Government Resolution (GR), the school education and sports ministry informed that the teachers and moderators, who are hired for transporting exam papers and other related works are now allowed to travel during the lockdown with prior permission. Around 17,65,000 students registered for class 10 MSBSHSE board exams 2020. The HSC class 12 board exams already ended as per its original schedule. On March 21, the state government announced that the last paper of SSC exam to be held on March 23, was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Class 10 Board Exams 2020 Not To Be Held Nationwide, Except For North-East Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The MSBSHSE is expected to announce the class 10 and class 12 exam results by June 10, as per news agency PTI. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government had earlier decided to cancel the remaining SSC examinations. The School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad had earlier stated that the then-pending Geography and Work Experience papers had been cancelled and the MSBSHSE was instructed to give marks based on the respective rules for these subjects. In addition, the state also decided to cancel the class 9, and class 11 examinations and the students will be promoted to the next standard depending on their performance in the first semester. The state government has already cancelled the exams for classes 1 to 8.