New Delhi, December 9: The Staff Selection Commission released the Final Answer Keys of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020 on Thursday. The answer keys have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidate who had appear for the examination can visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in to check and download the answer keys of SSC CGL- I 2020. Notably, the result of SSC CGL-I, 2020 was announced on November 26, 2021 by the commission. FTII JET 2021 Admit Card Released At ftii.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

According to the official notification by the Staff Selection Commission in this regard, "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 09.12.2021 (06:00 PM) to 07.01.2022 (06:00 PM)." Candidates can download the answer key after logging into the official website. Scroll down to know to how check the final answer key. KMAT Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at kmatindia.com.

Here Is How To Check SSC CGL-I Final Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in

On the home page click on Answer Keys tab

Here click on the link that says, 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper'

Click for link to final key

Login by entering required credentials

Download the answer key

Candidates are advised to check the answer keys and take a print a print of the same to keep it safe for future references. Notably, the facility to take a print out of the Question Papers along with the Final Answer Keys will be available for the candidates till January 7, 2022 till 6 pm.

