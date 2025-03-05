New Delhi, March 5: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the Tentative Answer Key for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for these posts was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, at various centres across India.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their response sheets along with the tentative answer key on the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in). They also have the opportunity to raise objections in case of any discrepancies. The objection window is open from March 4, 2025 (6:00 PM) to March 9, 2025 (6:00 PM).

How to Check and Challenge SSC GD Answer Key 2025?

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option.

Click on ‘Click Here’ and log in using Registration ID and Password.

Proceed for Payment and pay INR 100 per question/answer challenged.

Proceed for Payment and pay INR 100 per question/answer challenged.

Submit the challenge after payment.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Important Dates & Information

Candidates must submit their objections before 6:00 PM on March 9, 2025.

No representations will be entertained after this deadline.

Candidates can also print their response sheets and answer keys for reference, as they will not be available after the deadline.

For more details, visit the SSC official website.

