Mumbai, October 28: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced the MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam 2021 date today. According to the official notification, the main exam will be conducted on January 22, 2022 while the PSI will be conducted on January 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the ASO will be conducted on February 4, 2022, and STI will be conducted on February 12, 2022. Candidates can click on this link to check the official notice.

Candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The examination date notice is available on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. Reports inform that the prelims exam was conducted on September 4, 2021 and the answer key was released on September 4 and the last date to raise objections was till September 14, 2021. For more details, candidates can check the official site of MPSC.

According to reports, the recruitment drive will fill up 806 vacancies in the organization. Of the total, 650 vacancies will be filled as Police Sub Inspector (PSI) – Group B, 67 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)- Group-B and 89 vacancies for State Tax Inspector (STI)- Group-B.

