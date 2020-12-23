The wait is over as Maharashtra State Board of Secondary, and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 and class 12 supplementary board exam results 2020 today, December 23. Students who appeared in the MSBSHSE Supply Exams can check their result on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The SSC and HSC supplementary exams in the state were conducted in November this year, than usual time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2020 links are activated for students to check their marks. In this article, we bring you quick steps on how to check MSBSHSE supply marks online.

The supplementary exams are conducted for students who had failed to secure the passing mark in two or fewer subjects or for those who wanted to improve their score. The exam was held nearly after a month in November, 2020. The SSC supply exams were held from November 20 and ended on December 5, and the HSC exams were held between November 20 and December 10. The SSC and HSC supplementary result 2020 was declared at 1:00 pm, on its official result website.

How to Check SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2020?

Visit official result website, i.e. maharesult.nic.in.

Find and click on Link for SSC / HSC Supplementary Result.

You will be redirected to a new page with input fields.

Enter your SSC/ HSC exam roll number and other details.

Verify and submit the details on the result website.

Your Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Result scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra board had released the SSC board exam result on July 29 and HSC result on July 16, 2020. Now that the supplementary results are declared, students can begin their preparations for the higher studies.

