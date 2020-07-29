The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 board exam results today, July 29, 2020. Students can check their SSC result 2020 at the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Along with the official website, the MSBSHSE class 10 board exam results can be checked by visiting third-party sites such as examresults.net. As the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 is finally declared, candidates can check their marks scored in each subject carefully. According to the board this year, 95.30% students passed. In this article, we bring you Maharashtra SSC result 2020 passing percentage and overall statistics for class 10 results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Statistics:

Total appeared candidates-15,84,264

Total Passed candidates- 15,75,103 passed

Overall pass percentage- 95.30%

Total no of girls passed- 7,34,491

Total no of boys passed- 8,40,612

girls pass percentage- 97.91%

Boys pass percentage-93.90%

Repeaters-

Total appeared- 1,81,565

Passed candidates- 1,79,264

Passing percentage- 75.86%

Private-

Total appeared-42309

Passing percentage- 83.75%

Districts wise-

Konkan: 98.77%

Pune: 97.34%

Nagpur: 93.84%

Amravati: 95.14%

Latur: 93.09%

Aurangabad: 92%

The SSC exams in Maharashtra were held from March 7 to April 1, and the practical examinations were held between February 15 and March 4. However, the last paper, Geography could not be conducted, and it was cancelled because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

