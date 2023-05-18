Chennai, May 18: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will release the examination results of Classes 10 and 11 on Friday, May 19, 2023. While the results of Class 10 board examinations will be announced at 10 a.m., Class 11 results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same day.

The students can access the results from the websites www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

The results can also be viewed at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the respective district collectorates, its branch offices, and in public libraries. DBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Delhi Board of School Education To Release Its First-Ever Results for Class 10 and Class 12 Today, Says Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

The Tamil Nadu School education department conducted the board examination for Class 11 students from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The class 10 board examinations were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.

