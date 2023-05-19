Chennai, May 19: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) TN has declared the TN 10th Result 2023 today, 19 May 2023. The result has been made available on its official website: tnresults.nic.in. It must further be noted that applicants who appeared for the exams will now be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 by entering their roll number and date of birth. This year the TN SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from 6 to 20 April, 2023.

Candidates must note that the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 issued online is provisional in its nature. Applicants who appeared for the exams will further have to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools later. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

TN SSLC 10TH Result 2023: How to Check

In order to check the Tamil Nadu matric results, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps: HBSE 12th Result 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Haryana Board Declares Class 12 Exam Results, 81.65% Students Pass.

Visit the official website TN SSLC -- tnresults.nic.in Click on, the mentioned direct link Enter your roll number and other credentials Click on submit and your SSLC Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 will be displayed Download it and take the printout of the same for future purposes.

TN SSLC 10TH Results Via SMS: How to Check

Students need to type TNBOARD10 and send it to 09282232585.

TN SSLC Result 2023 has been declared for over 9 lakh students. The result was announced via press conference.

The TN class 12th or HSC results were declared on May 8. Students can check the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in — to check the board exam result. The State Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

