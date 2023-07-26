Mumbai, July 26: The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary exam results have been announced. The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the TN SSLC or Class 10th Supplementary examination results today, July 26. Candidates who appeared for the TN SSLC or Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 can visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in to check and download their results.

Students can also visit tnresults.nic.in to check their TN SSLC 10th Supplementary exam results. Candidates must note that they will have to use their board exam roll number and date of birth in order to check the exam results. The Tamil Nadu Board already announced HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination results on July 24. APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in: Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 and 12 Supply Examination Result Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

How To Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the results tab on the homepage

Now, click on the link for "SSLC Supplementary exam results"

Enter using your roll number and date of birth to login

Click on submit

Your TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023. This year, the Tamil Nadu supplementary examinations were held in June-July, 2023. The SSLC Supplementary exams were another opportunity for those students who could not clear the regular Class 10 exams. The results of the SSLC or Class regular examination were announced in May. UGC NET Result 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Declares National Eligibility Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the examination out of which 8,35,614 students passed. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Compartment Results 2023 soon. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 can check the Class 10 and 12 results by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

