Mumbai, July 26: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) announced the Supplementary examination results today, July 26. The APOSS announced the supplementary exam results for SSC or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12th students. Students who appeared for the APOSS SSC and Inter Supplementary Examination 2023 can visit the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in to check their results.

In order to check the APOSS 10th and 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, students are advised to log in using their admission number or roll number. This year, the Andhra Pradesh Open SSC and Intermediate Exams for regular candidates were held from April 3 while their results were announced on May 22. UGC NET Result 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Declares National Eligibility Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Steps To Check APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary Results 2023:

Visit the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "SSC or Intermediate Public Examinations, June / July -2023" result link

Enter using your admission number or roll number.

Click on submit

Download your result

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to check APOSS SSC or Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023. Only those students who failed to pass the regular exams were given an opportunity to appear in the APOSS supplementary exams 2023. Here's the direct link to check APOSS Intermediate or Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023. CBSE Compartment Results 2023: Class 10 and 12 Compartment Examination Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary results are likely to be declared today, July 26. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to announce the results in the afternoon on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores of the supply exams.

