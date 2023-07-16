Hyderabad, July 16: The results of seat allotment for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 are scheduled to be declared today, July 16, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their results can easily check them on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the specified timetable, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to complete the self-reporting process for admission through the designated website and submit the necessary tuition fee by July 22, 2023, at the latest.

How To Check Seat Allotment Result for Phase 1:

Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Once on the website, Find the link 'seat allotment result'.

Enter your login credentials to access the result.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check and download the result for future use.

The second round of TS EAMCET counselling is set to begin on July 24, following the completion of the first round. As per an official statement, special category candidates (NCC/Sports/CAP/PHC/Anglo-Indian) are advised to attend the Certificate Verification along with General Verification at the Help Line Center situated in Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, on July 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) made the official announcement of the results for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Saturday. The exam results were remarkable, as over 22,000 candidates achieved a flawless 100 percentile score. English emerged as the predominant field among the subjects, exhibiting the highest number of top scorers in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results. Biology and Economics closely followed suit, with a noteworthy number of candidates achieving outstanding scores in these subjects as well.

