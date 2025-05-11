Hyderabad, May 11: The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now officially called TS EAPCET, were declared on Sunday, May 11.

According to the official update, TS EAPCET 2025 rank cards were released online at 11 AM on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Palla Bharath Chandra is the Engineering stream topper in the TS EAMCET 2025 results. Candidates must keep their hall ticket number and registration details handy for easy access.

How to Check and Download TS EAMCET Result 2025

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the ‘TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card’ link.

Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on submit.

View and download your rank card.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

On the TS EAMCET scorecard, candidates will find key personal and exam-related details, including their name, gender, category, stream, marks secured, intermediate marks weightage, hall ticket number, application number, and registration ID. It is recommended that candidates carefully review all the information for accuracy upon accessing their results.

This year, 2,20,327 candidates registered for the engineering stream of TS EAMCET 2025, with approximately 2,07,190 appearing for the exam, resulting in an impressive attendance rate of over 94%. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 81,198 out of 86,762 registered candidates took the exam, reflecting a strong turnout.

TSCHE is expected to announce the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling schedule soon. The counselling will be conducted online in three rounds. Candidates will need to pay a processing fee, select their preferred courses and colleges, book a slot for certificate verification, and visit a designated help centre to complete the process.

