Lucknow, November 24: Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) admit cards have been released on Wednesday for the exam for recruitment of Staff Nurses. Candidates can download the UP NHM Admit Card 2021 from the official website - upnrhm.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on December 4 and 11 as part of the recruitment drive to fill 2,445 vacancies of staff nurses.

The exam will be held as per the COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will be given two hours to solve the question paper comprising 100 questions. The question paper will be of two parts. Part 1 will have questions on nursing, and part-2 will consist of questions from general knowledge, reasoning and general awareness. UPPSC RO, ARO Prelims Exam Admit Cards 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - upnrhm.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link - “Link for downloading Admit Card for 2400+ Staff Nurse vacancies (November 23, 2021)”.

Enter your login credentials.

UP NHM Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Aspirants should carry a valid ID proof along with their hall ticket to the examination centre. They should also verify that the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. The hall ticket has important information, including reporting time and address of the respective examination centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).