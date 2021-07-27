Lucknow, July 27: The admit cards of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examinations have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB). Candidates can download their UP TGT recruitment examination 2021 admit cards from the official website of the board i.e upsessb.org. Candidates can Click here to get the direct link to download the UP TGT admit card.

Here's how to download UP TGT Admit Card 2021:

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Board - upsessb.org to download the admit card

to download the admit card On the website, click on the link that reads, "Vigyapti (26.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2021 TGT Admit Card (Examination Dated 07.08.2021 & 08.08.2021)] Click Here to Download Admit Card"

The link will redirect you to a 'Login Page' where you need to enter your username, password, security code. After entering the required details, click on Login to view your UP TGT Admit Card 2021

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

According to the official notification, the UPSESSB TGT examination is scheduled to be held on August 7 and 8, 2021. The exam for a total of 16 subjects will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 am to 4:30 pm. Reports inform that this year, around 7.10 lakh candidates have applied for 12,603 posts of TGT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).