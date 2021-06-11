Chandigarh, June 11: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared class 10 results on Friday on the official website. Students can check BSEH Class 10 results on the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.in. All the students will be declared pass in the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 10th Result 2021. The results were announced in a press conference attended by Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021: State Govt Announces Evaluation Criteria, All Students To Be Promoted and Marks to Be Given on Internal Assessment Basis.

Notably, class 10 board exams were cancelled by the BSEH due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than three lakh students under Haryana Board will now be eligible for taking admissions into class 11. Students can re-appear for class 10 exams if they are not satisfied with the result. Students can also download the result on indiaresult.com. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled to be held in April 2021. However, they were cancelled due to surge in coornavirus. MBSE HSLC Result 2021: Mizoram Declares Class 10 Exam Results.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students should visit the official website of the board - bseh.org.in.

Click on the “result” tab.

Select Class 10th Result 2021 option.

Students are required to enter login details, including their name and roll numbers, to get the result.

BSEH Class 10 result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The marks have been allotted in on the basis of internal assessment and assignments. The board has also announced the results of the Class 10th compartment exams held this year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage for BSEH Class 10 exams was 64.59 percent. The Haryana government on June 1 also cancelled the class 12 exams due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2021 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).