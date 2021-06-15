Chennai, June 15: Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name - Tiogiva, in UK for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to Glenmark, COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaged lung tissue and a narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult. Smoking Is a Major Risk Factor for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder

There are many different types of the condition, although little is known about what causes this variation and the best way to manage the different versions of the disease.

According to data from IQVIA, Tiotropium DPI had a market size of US$ 450 million in the European Union in the 12 monthAperiod ended September 2020.

Glenmark's subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Limited had entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and UK in August 2018.

Glenmark is planning subsequent launches of the product across markets in Western Europe under the brand name Tiogiva in Ireland, Sweden, Finland and Norway; Tavulus in Denmark, Spain and Netherlands and Tiotropium Glenmark in Germany.

Tiotropium Bromide DPI is a bioequivalent version of Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler and is used in the treatment of COPD, Glenmark said.

According to Glenmark, this is the second inhalation product in-licensed by Glenmark for the European market after StalpexA(Fluticasone/ Salmeterol) dry powder inhaler.

