New Delhi, September 30: The deadline to link Aadhaar and ration card ends today. If your Aadhaar card is not linked with your ration card, you won't be able to receive your entitled quantity of food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Therefore, it is important to link Aadhaar and ration card before the deadline ends. The Aadhaar-ration card linking can be done both online and offline. Scroll down to know the procedures. How to Verify Mobile Number, Email ID Linked on Aadhaar Number Online on UIDAI Website uidai.gov.in.

Before you start the procedure of linking Aadhaar to ration card either online or offline, here are some important instructions. 1- Photocopy of ration card with the original card is necessary for on-site verification. 2- Copies of Aadhaar of all family members are required. 3- Photocopy of Aadhaar of the head of the family and passport size photograph of the head of the family will be required. 4- Copy of bank passbook in the case bank account is not linked with Aadhaar.

Aadhaar to Ration Card Linking – Online Mode

Visit the official website of Aadhaar- uidai.gov.in

Enter the details asked to you like your address details – district and state.

Select the benefit type as ‘Ration Card’ from the options given.

Enter the ration card number, your Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the same number in the form.

Enter the OTP, post which you will get a notification which will appear informing the completion of your application process

Post this, your application will be verified and post successful verification your Aadhaar card will be linked to your ration card.

Aadhaar to Ration Card Linking – Offline Mode

The UIDAI, on its website, said that people need to visit your nearby Public Distribution System or PDS Centre or Ration Shop. The UIDAI said that people are recommended that they should submit a photocopy of your Aadhaar with a copy of ration card to your PDS shop. They may ask you to place a finger on a sensor to authenticate to check that you and your Aadhaar number are matched.

By mandating linking of Aadhaar and ration cards, the government aims to reduce the number of fake ration cardholders who are enjoying subsidies which are otherwise meant for the below poverty line (BPL) families.

