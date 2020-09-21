New Delhi, September 21: Aadhaar is the 12-digit unique identification number which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the citizens of India. It is essential that your Aadhaar data including your mobile number, e-mail ID that is registered and linked properly with UIDAI. You have to make sure that these details are timely updated in case if you have changed them. To verify your mobile number with Aadhaar, or to verify email ID with Aadhaar, you need to visit the official UIDAI website. You have the option to update your demographic information associated with your Aadhaar conveniently online on the website. How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The UIDAI provides an array of services for Aadhaar holders. Aadhaar mobile number verification is very important for every individual to get Aadhaar-related updates. An individual should know that before verifying your mobile number, the same number needs to be registered in your Aadhaar records. This means you can verify your email address and mobile number and Email ID that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update. In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC). Click Here For Direct Link.

Here's how you can easily verify your mobile number and Email ID:

Visit the official website of UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/ Verify Mobile with Aadhaar Go under the section, select ‘Aadhaar Services” and then choose “Verify Email/ Mobile Number”. Verify Mobile number and Email ID with Aadhaar (Photo Credits: UIDAI) Another tab would open stating 'Check your Email/ Mobile Number in Aadhaar'. Enter you 12-digit Aadhaar Number in the box given, and then enter the contact details that you need to verify like your mobile number or email ID. After filling the details, enter the Captcha Verification and click on 'Send OTP' A OTP will be sent to you on your registered mobile number. Enter the number in the box provided. Once the verification is successful, you will receive a message stating the mobile number is successfully verified'. The email/mobile number once verified and found valid you will receive a message saying, “Congratulation! The mobile number/email ID matches with our records!”

The UIDAI has provided many facilities online by which you can do several activities in your Aadhaar. The Aadhaar card has now become a convenient authentication tool to validate an individual's identity. To get an Aadhaar, a person has to provide his or her demographic and biometric data during the enrolment process and is entirely free of charge. Applying and getting an Aadhaar is a one-time activity that will remain valid for the entire life.

