Prayagraj, December 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card of the examination for the post of review officer (RO) at Allahabad. Candidates appearing for the Allahabad HC Review Officer exam 2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on December 10, 11 and 12.

On December 10 and 11, the examination will take place in two shifts – morning and evening, while on December 12, the exam will be held only in the morning shift. It will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The admit card is released only for candidates appearing for the exam on December 10 (both shifts) and December 11 (morning shift only). SNAP Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at snaptest.org.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the Allahabad High Court - recruitment.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link - "Admit Card For Review Officer Recruitment Examination 2021".

Enter your login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

The offical notice reads, "Admit cards for candidates scheduled for appearing in review officer recruitment examination on December 11, 2021 (Evening Shift) and December 12, 2021 (Morning Shift) will be released by December 8, 2021 on the said websites."

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Notably, admit card contains important Information regarding the examination, including reporting time and address of the examination centre. Aspirants should along bring one of their ID proofs issued by the government. Along with the admit card.

